Former Iran FM Zarif: Israel’s own-made image of invincibility shattered after Hamas attack

He was speaking in an interview with Entekhab news website. Zarif added that the reason why Israel wages brutal wars on others including the conflict in Gaza is that the regime wants to preserve the image of invincibility it has built of itself since its creation in the West Asian region.

The former Iranian foreign minister however noted that the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas has shattered the image and, as acknowledged by senior US analyst Thomas Friedman, Israel will never become what it was before the Hamas attack.

Zarif further warned of Israel’s plot to drag Iran and Hezbollah into the war, saying such a scenario is Israel’s biggest wish.

He said Israel has suffered a defeat at the hands of Palestinian resistance groups and it is now pinning its hope on Iran and Hezbollah waging war on Tel Aviv, in which case, Israeli believes, the US will enter the war as well.

Asked if the so-called two-state solution for the Middle East crisis is still alive, Zarif said Israel will never accept it, adding that Biden’s push for the two-state solution will also be futile.

He further spoke about Russia’s take on the Gaza crisis. He said Russia is not playing a negative role in this regard but it has benefited from the conflict in Gaza.

He noted that Russia has always been a supporter of Israel and that the former Soviet Union was the first country to recognize Israel.

He also pointed to the situation in Ukraine. The former foreign minister said in Ukraine, Iran suffered a blow from Russia.

According to Zarif, the Russians received drones from Iran and revealed it, which was dangerous for Tehran.