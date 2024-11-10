Former diplomat: Iran-Israel tensions must be contained for larger agreement with US

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya, Hossein Mousavian, who is also a former nuclear negotiator, said despite Trump’s negative reputation among Iranian officials, the Republican president could reach an agreement with Tehran provided that tensions between Iran and Israel are contained.

“Trump announced two positive and constructive points during his recent campaign; he is not seeking regime change in Iran and that he only wants to ensure that Iran does not have a nuclear bomb,” Mousavian stated.

He added that if these two demands are genuine, a nuclear agreement with the Iranian administration of moderate President Massoud Pezeshkian is possible.

The former diplomat also noted that Trump has expressed a desire to end the wars in West Asia, which could pave the way for resolving conflicts involving Israel and Iran.

Mousavian highlighted the importance of a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, suggesting that if Trump ends Israel’s wars, it could lead to Iran exercising restraint.