IFP ExclusiveViews

Foreign policy expert: Europe won’t dare activate snapback mechanism against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nuclear Talks in Vienna

An expert on European and American affairs, commented on the ongoing Iran-US nuclear negotiations held recently in Rome, describing the talks as constructive and emphasized that declared “red lines” by both sides do not preclude progress, but rather frame the bargaining process.

In an exclusive interview with Khabar Fori, Amir Ali Abolfath said the negotiations are advancing despite longstanding mistrust and complex regional and global security concerns.

He noted that while the process is challenging, there remains no risk of a complete breakdown.

Addressing European threats to trigger the snapback mechanism, Abolfath stated that Europe’s involvement depends heavily on the US, which currently prefers to handle the Iran issue bilaterally.

He warned that Europe activating snapback would challenge Washington’s strategy and could also backfire on the West.

“If Iran and the US reach an agreement, Europe lacks the courage to jeopardize the process by activating snapback. They may grumble, but ultimately they will comply with the US,” he said.

Abolfath acknowledged European obstruction but stressed it targets both Iran and the US, reinforcing that unilateral European action is unlikely without American consent.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks