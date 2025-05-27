Foreign policy expert: Europe won’t dare activate snapback mechanism against Iran

In an exclusive interview with Khabar Fori, Amir Ali Abolfath said the negotiations are advancing despite longstanding mistrust and complex regional and global security concerns.

He noted that while the process is challenging, there remains no risk of a complete breakdown.

Addressing European threats to trigger the snapback mechanism, Abolfath stated that Europe’s involvement depends heavily on the US, which currently prefers to handle the Iran issue bilaterally.

He warned that Europe activating snapback would challenge Washington’s strategy and could also backfire on the West.

“If Iran and the US reach an agreement, Europe lacks the courage to jeopardize the process by activating snapback. They may grumble, but ultimately they will comply with the US,” he said.

Abolfath acknowledged European obstruction but stressed it targets both Iran and the US, reinforcing that unilateral European action is unlikely without American consent.