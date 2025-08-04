Foreign Ministry Spokesman: IAEA official to visit Tehran

Esmail Baqaei stressed that Iran remains a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement, and as a law-abiding country, it will continue to honor its commitments as long as it retains membership.

He added that Iran’s grievances regarding the IAEA’s politicized conduct are clear, emphasizing that the Agency must act strictly within its technical mandate and avoid succumbing to external pressures.

Baqaei noted that currently no inspectors are present in Iran, and any cooperation with the Agency must be regulated strictly in line with the Iranian Parliament’s resolution.

Regarding the “snapback mechanism” for reimposing anti-Iran sanctions, Baqaei said that the three European countries — the UK, France, and Germany — have no legal right to misuse this mechanism.

He warned that it has become clear to them that resorting to such a tool would certainly have consequences both for the non-proliferation regime and for those three countries themselves.

Baqaei also responded to remarks made by the British foreign secretary against Iran, saying: “He is in no position to make such statements.”

He added that the comments follow the long-standing tradition of that country’s politicians, who, driven by a colonial mindset, are accustomed to making such claims.