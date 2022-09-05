Iranian Foreign Ministry: Lifting bans priority for Iran

He added that any deal with the P4+1 and the US must guarantee that Iran will enjoy full economic benefit from the lifting of sanctions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman however noted that a deal in Vienna hinges on the West’s political will.

He added that the Islamic Republic has acted responsibly to reach a deal and presented its views on the US’s response to the EU’s draft for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Kanaani described Tehran’s response as sound and constructive, saying, “If the other side has the required political will and acts constructively, a deal will be at hand.”

He added that what the Islamic Republic did was meant to strengthen the text of the draft.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Iran wants guarantees that no further sanctions will be slapped on the country after they are lifted.

He underlined that gaining assurances from the other side tops the agenda of Iran’s Foreign Ministry in the Vienna talks.

Kanaani added the closure of the case of safeguard issues regarding the Iran nuclear deal is also of paramount importance to Tehran.

Kanaani urged the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, to stop its politicization of the Iran nuclear program and talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman then spoke about a range of other regional issues.

On Iraq, he said Iran will use any opportunity to help establish peace and stability in its Arab neighbor.

He then turned to the issue of Yemen, reaffirming Iran’s stance and its insistence that the Saudi-led blockade on the impoverished Arab country must be lifted.

Kanaani said peace will not be possible unless the siege is removed.

As for Iran’s ties with Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry spokesperson said officials of the two countries are determined to push ahead with bilateral relations in a constructive and peaceful manner.

Kanaani added that economic ties between Tehran and Baku have been strengthened.

He further spoke about ties with Russia, saying the relations pertain to all spheres and will be bolstered.