AEOI chief says Iran bent on nuclear development within IAEA framework

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, which the Iranian nuclear chief described as positive and a step forward.

Eslami added Iran’s ties with the IAEA continue constantly and will not be tarnished by psychological pressures and demonization.

Regarding the issues about the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the two sides agreed to re-schedule the programs involved and maintain constructive dialogues to resolve the problems in a way that meets Iran’s interests.

Grossi, in a message posted on X, referred to his meeting with Eslami, saying they agreed to have a mutual collaboration.

The IAEA chief also added he would visit Iran soon to hold important political and technical meetings.