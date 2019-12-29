FM Zarif to Leave Tehran for Moscow Sunday

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Zarif will visit Moscow in order to attend a new round of “regular consultations” with Russian officials.

During his trip, the Iranian top diplomat will discuss bilateral ties and the most recent international developments, Mousavi added.

The trip will come a few days ahead of his planned trip to New York, where he is going to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism.

His trip to New York hinges on the US administration’s issuance of visa, Mousavi said on Sunday.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnam, which will become the rotating president of the UN Security Council.