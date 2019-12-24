FM Zarif Holds High-Level Talks in Muscat

On Tuesday, Zarif met Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement.

In the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Yemen.

Zarif also met the Minister of the Palace Office of the Sultanate of Oman, General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua’mani, and discussed with him the development and deepening of bilateral and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the Iranian top diplomat held two rounds of bilateral talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi on a wide range of issues.