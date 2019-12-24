FM Zarif Holds High-Level Talks in Muscat

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
FM Zarif Holds High-Level Talks in Muscat

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with a number of Omani and Yemeni officials during his official visit to Muscat.

On Tuesday, Zarif met Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement.

FM Zarif Holds High-Level Talks in MuscatIn the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Yemen.

Zarif also met the Minister of the Palace Office of the Sultanate of Oman, General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua’mani, and discussed with him the development and deepening of bilateral and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the Iranian top diplomat held two rounds of bilateral talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi on a wide range of issues.

 

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*