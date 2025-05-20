FM says perspective of regional states on Iran has changed

Seyed Abbas Araqchi, speaking to reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the second day of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, stressed that Tehran could serve as a hub for exchanging views on regional and international issues.

He highlighted the important role of the Tehran Dialogue Forum in assessing regional developments.

Referring to the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Iran’s top diplomat noted that the region’s support for these negotiations—even its efforts to facilitate dialogue, clear up misunderstandings, and bridge differences—demonstrates that regional stability, peace, and security remain top priorities for all countries in the area.

Araqchi added that Iran-US talks could play a decisive role in promoting peace, stability, and calm in the region, with regional nations also contributing to this process.

He reaffirmed that “diplomacy is the Islamic Republic’s chosen path.”