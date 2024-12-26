Five Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attack on central Gaza

Five journalists from the Al-Quds Today channel were killed early Thursday when an Israeli air raid struck their broadcasting van near al-Awda Hospital in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Palestinian officials and media reports.

The journalists were covering events at the hospital when the vehicle, marked with the word “PRESS” in large red letters, was hit.

The victims have been identified as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the deaths, calling for accountability.

More than 200 journalists have been killed in Israel’s war in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.