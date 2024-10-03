First satellite images of Iran’s missile strike on Israeli base released

The images reveal significant destruction to buildings and hangars of fighter jets at one of Israel’s key military installations, 15 km southeast of Beersheba, in the Negev desert.

The precise missile attack, part of Iran’s Operation True Promise II, targeted critical infrastructure at the Nevatim Airbase, which hosts advanced F-35 fighter jets and refueling aircraft.

The satellite images appear to show extensive damage to several buildings and facilities near the main runway.

Large pieces of debris can also be seen spread around the building.

The Israeli military has not yet responded to requests for comments on the satellite images. However, military analysts suggest that the successful targeting of such a vital airbase demonstrates Iran’s growing missile precision and strategic capabilities.

The operation on Tuesday night came amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli actions have been widely condemned by Iran and the world.