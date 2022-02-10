Fire contained at water park near Tehran

The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
More Articles
Firefighters in Iran have contained a fire at a water park west of the capital Tehran.
The fire at Garmdareh water world caused no casualties.
Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the incident.