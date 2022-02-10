Thursday, February 10, 2022
Fire contained at water park near Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Firefighters in Iran have contained a fire at a water park west of the capital Tehran.

The fire at Garmdareh water world caused no casualties.

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the incident.

 

