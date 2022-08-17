Fencer grabs Iranian women’s 1st epee medal in history

Aazam Bakhti won the first medal in the history of Iranian women epee fencing in Konya 2022 Islamic Countries Solidarity Games.

The Iranian athletes in this 5th Islamic Countries Solidarity Games continued their competitions in women’s epee fencing, in which Bakhti gained her bronze medal, that is the first medal in the history of the Iranian women’s epee fencing.

At the end of the group fencing, Iran’s Mahsa Sadat-Pour with three victories and two defeats, Aazam Bakhti with three victories and two defeats, and Paria Mahrokh with four victories and two defeats all went up to the main chart, but all three Iranian athletes gained rest lots in one-sixteenth final round.