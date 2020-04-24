Fatir; A Sweet Iranian Bread for Breakfast

Fatir is a bread whose dough is not brewed. Fatir’s origin goes back to the East Azarbaijan province of Iran and the city of Sarab.

Breads baked in this city are at their best in terms of variety and deliciousness. This bread has a special roughness. Some of the sweets that are cooked in some cities of Iran are also called Fatir.

Ingredients:

Warm Water: ½ Cup

Sifted Flour: 4 Cups

Hot Water: 2 Cups

Salt: 1 tsp

Sugar: 2 tbsps

Yeast: 2 tsp

Liquid Oil: 1 tbsps

Sesame: A little (for garnishing)

Crushed Walnut: 1 Cup

Cinnamon: 2 tbsps

Sugar for Filling: ½ Cup

Instructions:

Mix the yeast with a tablespoon of sugar and warm water (40C) and place in a relatively warm place to puff. Then, mix a cup of flour with the rest of the sugar, salt and warm water and after 10 minutes add to the mixture and wait for another 10 minutes. Now, add the liquid oil and stir.

Add the rest of the flour little by little to the mixture and stir till it turns into sourdough. Knead the dough until it does not stick to the hands. Cover the prepared dough and place it in a relatively warm place for two hours until it doubles in volume. Preheat the oven to 175 C or 350 F.

Mix walnuts, sugar and cinnamon to use for the filling. Cover a smooth surface with some flour, remove 100 g of dough and roll it out with a rolling pin. Then, put some walnut and sugar mixture in the middle of the bread and gather the dough around it.

Then spread it by hand. Place the bread on a greased tray for 10 minutes. Then, apply a little oil on the dough and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Place the tray in the middle of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes. If the dough sticks to your hands, add a little flour and liquid oil in addition to the given measurements to eliminate the stickiness of it.