Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Makes Headlines in Iran

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Unfair Assassination of Fakhrizadeh

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trap of Tension: Assassination of Another Nuclear Scientist

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Assassinated

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- A Report on an Assassination

2- Taking Revenge for Martyr Fakhrizadeh [Opinion Piece]

3- Terrorists Concerned about JCPOA [Opinion Piece]

4- Why Defence Research Matters [Opinion Piece]

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Defence Industry Scientist Martyred in Terror Operation

 

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- People Awaiting Revenge

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Assassination of Iranian Scientist

 

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Return to November 2010: Fakhrizadeh Assassinated on Anniversary of Other Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- Once Again Assassinating a Scientist

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Martyrdom of Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Chief in Terror Operation

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- An Eye for an Eye: Zionists Must Prepare Themselves

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Terror against Iran’s Progress

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Assassination of Head of Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Organization

 

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Bloody Terror in Absard

 

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- If We Don’t Hit Them, They Hit Us

* Netanyahu Had Publicized Israel Plan to Assassinate Fakhrizadeh in 2018

