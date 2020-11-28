Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Unfair Assassination of Fakhrizadeh

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trap of Tension: Assassination of Another Nuclear Scientist

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Assassinated

Etemad Newspaper:

1- A Report on an Assassination

2- Taking Revenge for Martyr Fakhrizadeh [Opinion Piece]

3- Terrorists Concerned about JCPOA [Opinion Piece]

4- Why Defence Research Matters [Opinion Piece]

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Defence Industry Scientist Martyred in Terror Operation

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- People Awaiting Revenge

Iran Newspaper:

1- Assassination of Iranian Scientist

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Return to November 2010: Fakhrizadeh Assassinated on Anniversary of Other Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

Javan Newspaper:

1- Once Again Assassinating a Scientist

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Martyrdom of Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Chief in Terror Operation

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- An Eye for an Eye: Zionists Must Prepare Themselves

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Terror against Iran’s Progress

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Assassination of Head of Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Organization

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Bloody Terror in Absard

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- If We Don’t Hit Them, They Hit Us

* Netanyahu Had Publicized Israel Plan to Assassinate Fakhrizadeh in 2018