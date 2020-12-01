Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Fails to Sap Iranian Nation’s Will: Spokesman

Iran’s government spokesman says the assassination of eminent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has failed to undermine the Iranian nation’s determination to resist the enemy.

In comments on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said terrorists will fail to attain their goals.

“Terrorists will definitely not be able to achieve their objectives,” he said.

“Our nuclear and defence know-how cannot be subjected to terror, nor is it reversible,” the spokesman said.

“Our people were not only not affected by the psychological dimensions of the assassination, … but they became more vigilant and more united in safeguarding national interests against their real enemies,” the spokesman said.

Rabiei said the assassination pursued multiple objectives.

“The act of terror was aimed at disrupting the psychological tranquility of the society, discouraging people from achieving victory and tackling the ‘maximum pressure’ policy, creating confusion in Iran’s strategy, forcing Iran to play in the enemy’s court, and finally disrupt regional security and remove rays of hope for peace and calm,” he said.

Rabiei underlined that terrorists also would like to disrupt international security as potential upcoming changes will create an opportunity for the Iranian nation to reclaim its rights.

He said terrorists are well aware that they cannot put the brakes on Iran’s scientific progress, are unable to keep Iran from playing an effective role in ensuring peace and security and cannot keep Iran from enjoying peaceful nuclear technology; so, they carried out that act of terror.

The spokesman added the tragic event could have been prevented if security protocols had been observed.