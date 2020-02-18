In addition to Tehran, several other provinces co-hosted this year’s performances of Fajr Music Festival, namely the provinces of Bushehr, Zanjan, Golestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Lorestan, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, East Azarbaijan, North Khorassan, and Fars.

The music festival got underway in five cities of the large province of Sistan and Baluchestan on February 9 and ran until February 14. In the other provinces, the event kicked off on February 13 and will go on until February 19.

This year’s festival includes performances from various bands playing traditional Persian music (Dastgah), Iranian folk music, classical music, orchestral music, and fusion music, as well as from children and teenagers’ musical groups and all-female bands.

The festival also includes various sections such as expert panels, the music and media award ceremony, and lyrics award.

Special programs have been arranged for this year’s festival in commemoration of victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran on January 8.

Moreover, the 35th Fajr Music Festival has been attended by eight foreign musical groups coming from Tunisia, Austria (2 groups), France, Italy, Belgium, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

During a performance from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Symphonic Orchestra on the first day of the festival, a Russian musician has accompanied the orchestra at the Vahdat Hall of Tehran.

What follows are photos of the festival retrieved from various sources: