Explosive device discovered in Iran’ s Hashtgerd, 4 foreigners arrested

Iran’s intelligence agents have discovered and defused an explosive device in the city of Hashtgerd، 70 kilometers west of Tehran.
Fars News Agency said the explosive device was found near high voltage electricity posts and a gas reduction station.
It added that four foreign nationals were arrested in this connection.
There are no further details available.