IRNA: Raisi’s major mission in Moscow

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA),

Iran and Russia currently view each other as an opportunity to establish a strategic corridor and equal partnership.

The current status of the international relations system has also increased the incentives for Eastern bloc countries to seek strategic relations as they grapple with the US-led global hegemony.

Experts believe that the Iranian president’s visit to Russia could be a turning point in Tehran-Moscow relations and raise the quality of bilateral ties to a strategic level.

Regional partnerships are being completed. This path started with Iran’s permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, then efforts were made at the ECO meeting to complement that, and the path continued with the recent implementation of the 25-year strategic agreement between Iran and China. Now it’s time for the implementation of the 20-year agreement with Russia.

The Iranian government has a strategy to implement 20-year cooperation deals with major neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, it needs to persuade the public that its Look to East Policy is justified.

The current Iranian administration, especially the Foreign Ministry must provide the public with accurate and clear information about the benefits of convergence with Russia, India, China, Turkey, Iraq and other Eurasian neighbors and countries.

Apart from the history of Western pressure campaigns, especially those launched by the United States against Iran, according to many experts, global power and wealth is shifting from the West to the East, and this is providing many countries including Iran with numerous opportunities.

Over the past month, Western media have been trying to promote Russophobia because they are aware of the importance of Raisi’s trip to Moscow especially because it comes after Iran’s full accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In fact, they are worried that one day the Russians may decide to expand the Collective Security Treaty Organization and add new member states like Iran. These opponents are somehow worried about the achievements of this trip.

The convergence of the Eurasian giants provides the capacity to challenge the U.S. government’s economic hegemony and Washington’s coercion and threats against other governments.

Washington seeks to drive a wedge between Russia and countries like Germany, China, Turkey, Ukraine, India and Iran.

And for this purpose, the United States uses a suspicion and mistrust strategy.

Meanwhile, observers believe that shared interests and commonalities in the economic, political, and cultural spheres have also led Tehran and Moscow to work together.

Common stances on many regional and international issues, like counter terrorism efforts, opposing U.S. bullying approach and advocating multilateralism are among the reasons for closer cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

And last but not least, experts believe that Tehran needs to diversify its foreign relations especially in the economic field. Such diversification forms the cornerstone of the Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative proposed by Russia.