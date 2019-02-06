Terrorism in West Asia Result of US’ Wrong Policies: Iran

“Terrorism in the West Asia region is the result and unholy child of misguided policies of the US and some of the country’s allies in the region in recent years and decades,” Qassemi said in a Wednesday statement.

They have used these policies as a tool to implement their strategies, including the creation of Al-Qaeda and ISIS and other extremist and terrorist groups, the Iranian spokesman said, adding that such policies have imposed crises, tensions and long-term instability on this region.

“Trump is falsely accusing Iran of supporting terrorism while it is clear to everyone that Iran, the biggest victim of terrorism in recent decades, has paid considerable material and spiritual costs in its tireless and real fight against this scourge, which is demonstrated in its major and undeniable role in defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” he said.

Pointing to the fact that religious minorities, including the Jewish people, are freely living in Iran and have independent representatives in the Iranian parliament, Qassemi said, “Several decades after the World War II, the Western governments still feel indebted to Zionists. This is while the cultured Iran has been a cradle of toleration, peaceful coexistence and ethnic and religious diversity and has hosted nearly all divine religions.”

“This old and well-rooted culture is a major characteristic of Iranians,” he said.

“The Jewish religion has always been hailed by the Islamic Republic of Iran like other Abrahamic religions, and has a high status according to the Constitution. But one cannot deny that the inhumane and criminal moves of the Zionist regime under the name of the Jewish religion have tarnished the image of Jews in the world,” he said.

Pointing out that Iranians are these days celebrating 40 years of their popular resistance with dignity and might on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Qassemi said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has held more elections than any other country in the region, including allies and close partners of the US which have dictatorial and authoritarian systems.”

“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the outcome of a popular revolution and is based on a democratic system.”

“Empty, illusionary and illogical allegations of the US president against the people and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Establishment will fall short of covering up the crimes being committed by the US and its allied dictatorships promoting violence and extremism under the US support, which have massacred the suppressed the people of the region,” he said.

Qassemi’s comments came in reaction to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, during which he called Iran “the world’s leading state sponsor of terror,” and said the Islamic Republic “chants death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish people.”