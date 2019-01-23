‘No Report Yet on Iranian Casualties in Israeli Airstrikes on Syria’

In response to a question by Russian Sputnik news agency on the Iranian casualties during the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Qassemi underlined that any information on the issue would be released by the related military sources.

“I don’t have any accurate information on the issue,” he said.

The spokesman added Iranian military officials are likely to release a report on the latest military developments in Syria “but it goes without saying that Iran’s military presence in Syria is advisory and the Islamic Republic has no military basis in the Arab country.”

Israeli airstrikes targeting an airport in southeastern Damascus on Monday leaving a number of people dead and wounded. Syria’s air defenses shot down over 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during Israel’s aerial attacks.

Israel claimed in a statement that it had struck what it said were Iranian targets in response to alleged rocket fire it blamed on Iran.