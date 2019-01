It is part of a larger desert named Band-e Rig Desert in northern Abuzeid Abad and northeastern Kashan in Isfahan province.

Like any other part of Band-e Rig, the beauty of Abuzeid Abad Desert is deeply rooted in its wide perspective as well as deep silence echoing along the dunes with their hot, quick sands.

The tranquillity among the sandy hills stays with you for a long time.

What follows are Mehr News Agency’s photos of the desert: