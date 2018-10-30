The pilgrims converged on Karbala after an 80km march from the holy city of Najaf.

The procession has been held so far in full security thanks to efforts by the Iraqi army and popular forces.

The day marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in 680 AD.

Karbala, which hosts the holy shrine of Imam Hussein, has attracted millions of pilgrims, even non-Muslims, who create the world’s hugest human gathering in modern history.