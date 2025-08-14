Arbaeen pilgrimage walk for those unable to travel to Iraq held nationwide in Iran

In Tehran, with millions of participants taking the designated symbolic routes to honor the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, nearly 1400 years ago.

In the capital Tehran, the participants walked from Imam Hussein Square, in downtown the city, to the holy shrine of Abdul Azim al-Hasani in Shahr-e Rey, southern Tehran, under the slogan “I Pledge.”

The event started at 5 a.m. local time with morning prayers and the recitation of the Arbaeen Ziyarat. Approximately 2,200 service stations, or mawkibs, were set up along the route, providing food, cultural activities, and other services.

Special programs such as storytelling campaigns for youth, pledges in memory of martyrs, and Qur’an recitations were organized to engage younger participants.

The 13-kilometer route offered interactive art, games, and displays highlighting the historical and religious significance of Arbaeen.

Tehran’s municipal authorities and cultural organizations also installed thousands of banners, flags, and symbolic structures along the path to enhance the religious and cultural atmosphere.