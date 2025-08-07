Iraqi popular mobilization forces on high alert to secure Arbaeen pilgrimage

A PMF commander is quoted as saying that engineering units from the Diyala Operations Command are tasked with round-the-clock surveillance and field assessment of the route extending from the al-Mundhariyah border crossing toward the holy city of Karbala.

Explosives disposal teams, K9 units specialized in bomb detection and neutralization, and elite PMF forces have been deployed as part of this operation. In particular, elite units have been stationed along the Najaf–Karbala highway to ensure the safe passage of pilgrims en route to the Arbaeen observances.

The PMF’s presence underscores the significance of maintaining security measures amid the large influx of pilgrims expected to participate in the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

Millions of Iranians also take part in Arbaeen march, marking 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam, and 72 of his companions in Karbala, around 1400 years ago.