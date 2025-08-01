Friday, August 1, 2025
Iran launches Arbaeen pilgrimage sea route from Khorramshahr to Basra

By IFP Editorial Staff

The first group of Iranian pilgrims departed by sea from Khorramshahr to Basra on Friday, according to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

The organization’s managing director Saeid Rasouli said up to four daily round-trip voyages can be arranged based on demand.

The Khorramshahr-Basra passenger line has been reestablished to facilitate pilgrim transit and fulfill social responsibility goals.

With only 17 nautical miles between the two ports, this is the shortest maritime route from Iran to southern Iraq. Rasouli noted that the service strengthens infrastructure for pilgrims and enhances Iran-Iraq bilateral relations.

This is the second consecutive year the route is operational, following extensive coordination with Iraqi counterparts.

A private-sector vessel with a 235-passenger capacity and modern amenities will serve the route.

Authorities plan to continue the service year-round if demand increases.

