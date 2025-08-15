Bus carrying Iranian pilgrims crashes in Iraq, injuring 43 

The incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. local time, according to the organization. The pilgrims were traveling for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage when the crash happened inside Iraqi territory.

Rescue operations involved one bus ambulance from the Iranian Red Crescent and 12 regular ambulances from both Iran and Iraq.

A total of 29 Iranian Red Crescent emergency personnel were deployed to the scene.

Of the injured, 13 were taken to Badr Hospital in Iraq for initial treatment and triage before being transferred to the Mehran border crossing. The remaining 30 were transported via Iranian and Iraqi ambulances to Mehran and then admitted to Imam Hussein Hospital in Mehran for further medical care.

Authorities have not reported any fatalities. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed, but Red Crescent teams said all injured pilgrims are receiving necessary medical assistance.