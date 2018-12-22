Larijani: Zionists’ Atrocities Should Be Exposed to World

“This regime’s criminal measures should be exposed to the world. Making issues clear would help boost support for the Palestinian cause,” Ali Larijani said, speaking in a Saturday meeting with a delegation of Palestinian lawmakers in Tehran.

Larijani stressed Iran’s continued support for Palestine, saying it’s the duty of every honourable human to lend a helping hand to the oppressed Palestinians.

“I hope all countries in the region and the globe would strengthen their support for Palestine, so this movement become stronger,” he said.

Mahmoud al-Zahar, the head of the Palestinian delegation, said in turn the Palestine conflict is a pivot for the world’s freedom fighters.

Al-Zahar thanked Iran for its nonstop backing for Palestinians, saying Iran’s efforts to prevent the passing of anti-Palestinian resolutions is admirable.