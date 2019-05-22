Iran’s Pavilion among Most Attractive Ones in Venice Biennial Arte

The pavilions of Lithuania, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Iran, Portugal and Estonia have been named as the most attractive pavilions set up by the countries and organizations attending this year’s biennial, a report by Art newspaper said.

Iran’s pavilion has been described as a nice pavilion with “large tables in the middle covered by flowers, fruits, candlesticks and toys. A larger luster is hanging over the pavilion. The arrangement has been decorated with grey papers by skilled Iranian designer Reza Lavasani.”

“The main theme of the arrangement is the continuation of the life cycle. Some metres away, we see an empty chair of an old man revealing absence and death. This artwork has been transferred to Venice in five boxes,” the report added.

“Samira Alikhanzadeh is another Iranian artist who has used some simple materials and elements like clothes and shoes to portray a vivid picture of Iranian young women.”

The 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, held in locations throughout Venice, Italy, was opened to the public on May 11.

This year’s exhibition is titled “May You Live in Interesting Times,” and will remain open until November 24.

The Venice Biennial is among the most significant and oldest festival of visual arts. This year, artists from 90 countries are attending the festival.

It is expected that over 600,000 people visit the art festival.