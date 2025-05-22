IFP ExclusiveArtSelected

“Picasso in Tehran” Exhibition extended until June 2 amid public enthusiasm

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art has announced the extension of its acclaimed exhibition “Picasso in Tehran” until June 2, due to high public interest.

Initially opened on March 11, 2025, the exhibition showcases 79 works by the Spanish master Pablo Picasso, including pieces from his renowned Tauromachia (Art of Bullfighting) series; and 26 aquatint prints considered valuable highlights of his printmaking career.

Key works such as The Painter and His Model, Baboon and Young, Weeping Woman (I, III, IV), and Open Window on the Rue Penthièvre are among the featured pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. The show also includes video works and graphic motion displays to contextualize Picasso’s influence.

In addition, nine selected works by prominent Iranian artists inspired by Picasso, including Bahram Dabiri, Bahman Mohasses, and Parvaneh Etemadi, are displayed alongside works by his contemporaries like Georges Braque, Robert Delaunay, Fernand Léger, and Joan Miró.

