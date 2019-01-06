Iran’s FM to Travel to India to Deepen Ties

Foreign ministry spokesperson said that senior executives from state and private entrepreneurship companies will accompany FM Zarif on this three-day visit.

“He will also meet with Indian officials and participates in a joint trade conference of the two countries. Among the other programs of Iranian foreign minister during this important visit id to attend the annual international conference of the Raisina Dialogue,” added Qassemi.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held every year in New Delhi. Since its start in 2016, the conference has appeared as India’s top conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, an independent think tank, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The conference is organised as a cross-sectoral discussion, involving a variety of global politicians including heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials. In addition, The Dialogue also welcomes major private sector executives, as well as members of the media and academia.

The name “Raisina Dialogue” comes from Raisina Hill, an elevation in New Delhi, seat of the Government of India.