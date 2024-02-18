Kayhan’s managing editor engages in verbal clash with ex-Iranian FM Zarif

The remarks didn’t sit well with managing editor and representative of Iran’s leader in the Kayhan newspaper, Hossein Shariatmadari, who criticized Zarif in an article on Sunday.

He argued that Zarif’s stance implies a disregard for the efforts of Iran’s military experts in missile development and raises concerns about the perceived importance of people in comparison.

Shariatmadari also questioned the rational and political logic behind portraying missile power as a sign of “undervaluing the people”, calling for an apology by Zarif and a reevaluation of such perspectives.

In response to the barrage of criticism received from Shariatmadari, Zarif has, in a tweet, said that his words seem to have cost a lot for a certain group.

He quoted remarks by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as saying that it is not the military power that can protect the Establishment, but the support and faith of the people.