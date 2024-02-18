Sunday, February 18, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Kayhan’s managing editor engages in verbal clash with ex-Iranian FM Zarif

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Iran’s former foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif's recent speech has sparked controversy as he asserted: “The missile [power] is important…but people are more important."

The remarks didn’t sit well with managing editor and representative of Iran’s leader in the Kayhan newspaper, Hossein Shariatmadari, who criticized Zarif in an article on Sunday.

He argued that Zarif’s stance implies a disregard for the efforts of Iran’s military experts in missile development and raises concerns about the perceived importance of people in comparison.

Shariatmadari also questioned the rational and political logic behind portraying missile power as a sign of “undervaluing the people”, calling for an apology by Zarif and a reevaluation of such perspectives.

In response to the barrage of criticism received from Shariatmadari, Zarif has, in a tweet, said that his words seem to have cost a lot for a certain group.

He quoted remarks by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as saying that it is not the military power that can protect the Establishment, but the support and faith of the people.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks