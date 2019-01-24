Rams, ewes, goats, deer, red deer, as well as wolves and birds of prey are among the animals kept in the park.
The park is located 10 kilometres from Bojnord on the road to Mashhad.
Here are the photos of this park retrieved from IRNA:
Pardisan Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iran’s North Khorasan province in an area of 350 hectares in which there are diverse animal species.
