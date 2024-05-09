Iran FM calls on US to pressure Israel into accepting ceasefire in Gaza

Amirabdollahian raised the issue in a phone conversation on Thursday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The top Iranian diplomat praised Guterres for his efforts to stop the Israeli regime’s war and genocide in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian urged the US to put pressure on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire deal, warning if Washington appeases the regime while it is perpetrating new crimes in Gaza’s Rafah, the repercussions on the supporters of the war will be severe.

“Now, it is the White House that has to choose between showing the determination to put pressure on the Israeli regime to stop the war, or dragging the region into a whole new and different level of crisis and tension,” he added.

Amirabdollahian noted, “The Zionist regime, in line with its policy of terror and genocide, is now seeking to cause another humanitarian disaster in the region by shutting off the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem border crossings to render international efforts to cease the war ineffective.”

The top Iranian diplomat seriously warned the Zionist regime against going ahead with its dangerous approach, and demanded piled-up pressure on the Israeli regime, especially from the UN.

For his part, the UN secretary general said, “We will continue to put pressure on Israel and actively hold talks with the US and other influential countries to establish truce and immediately end to the conflict in Gaza and the region, and especially to swiftly reopen the Rafah border crossing and other crossings that serve as the lifelines for the people in Gaza.”