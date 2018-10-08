Iran, Uzbekistan Discuss Enhanced Relations

During the Monday meeting, Norov and Zarif conferred on bilateral and regional issues. The two sides emphasised the strengthening of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in political, economic, cultural, transit and tourism fields.

Fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups was one of the issues that the two diplomats talked about.

Zarif congratulated Norov on being elected as the new Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

For his part, the Uzbek diplomat expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and the SCO would expand during his term in office.