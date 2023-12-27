Iran’s ex-FM: It’s a mistake to separate national cause from national interests 

Zarif was speaking at the 2nd Nation Foreign Policy Conference in Kerman’s Bahonar University, southern Iran.

He said people’s survival is key and it must be treated as deterrence and as national clout.

Zarif also said what empowers a country and gives it deterrence is its people along with legitimacy and people’s consent.

In other remarks, the former foreign minister said Iran’s leader’s view is based on dignity and expediency and if the Islamic Republic manages to resolve the nuclear issue, the outcome will be dignity.