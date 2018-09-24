Iran Looking for Brave Soldier Who Saved People in Ahvaz Attack

In his Instagram post, Chief of the Human Resources Department of Iran’s Public Conscription Organization Brigadier General Moussa Kamali praised the soldier, saying the soldier bravely rescued a number of civilians without being equipped with any special coverage or gun.

“Instead of taking shelter, the soldier decided to protect his compatriots,” he noted.

At least 25 people were killed and about 60 others injured after the terrorists affiliated with regional sponsors of terrorism attacked a military parade in Ahvaz.

The parade was held as part of a ceremony to mark the beginning of an imposed war on Iran by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1980.