Iran Disbands 3 Terror Groups in Khuzestan Province

Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi made the comments in the border city of Shalamcheh where he had travelled to check the facilities provided for Arba’een pilgrims.

Alavi added that the terrorists intended to launch suicide attacks on pilgrims, but they were arrested with the efforts of the ministry’s forces.

“All the efforts of the United States, along with the Zionists, are to cause troubles for our country. They encourage separatist and Takfiri movements to do anti-human activities, but almost all of their security threats have been foiled.”

The Iranian intelligence minister also mentioned that such great number of discovery of terrorist acts is unique in the world.

Alavi noted countries like France have only been able to discover 5 or 6 of 10 terrorist moves while the rest have been carried out successfully on their territory.