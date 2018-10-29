Iran Congratulates Brazil on Successful Presidential Election

In a Monday statement, Qassemi hailed the election in Brazil and wished success for President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

“We do hope that under the new administration, relations between Tehran and Brasilia will continue to expand and flourish in all economic and political fields,” added Qassemi.

The Iranian spokesperson further noted that Iran and Brazil have a 118-year-old history of bilateral relations, which have always been growing, firmly established and stable.

Far-right politician Bolsonaro won a sweeping victory in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday.

Bolsonaro had 55.2 percent of the votes in the run-off election against left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party, who had 44.8 percent.

The 63-year-old seven-term congressman has vowed to crack down on crime in Brazil’s cities and farm belt by granting police more autonomy to shoot at criminals. He also wants to let more Brazilians buy weapons to fight crime.