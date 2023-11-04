Iranian and Brazilian FMs call for ceasefire in Gaza

Amirabdollahian referred to efforts by the Brazilian government at the international level and its drafting of a resolution at the UN Security Council aimed at stopping the hostilities in Gaza, stressing the need for a ceasefire in the region and get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister then thanked Brazil for sending relief aid to Gaza.

The top Brazilian diplomat for his part described Iran as an important player in the region and appreciated the Islamic Republic’s constructive efforts to establish peace and security in West Asia and the world.

Vieira underscored the necessity of truce in Gaza and sending in relief aid for residents of the besieged enclave.

He further called for the safe exit of foreigners from Gaza including Brazilian nationals.

More than 9,000 people have died in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 7.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas that controls Gaza is holding around 230 hostages taken during the group’s surprised attack on Israel on October 7. They also killed 1,400 Israeli in the attack.

Israel has so far defied all calls for a ceasefire.