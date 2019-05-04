Abrar:

1- Takht-Ravanchi: Iran’s Missiles Not Negotiable

2- Iranian Oil Tanker Saved by Saudi Border Guard

3- Iran, Iraq Two Heavyweights of Muslim World: Top General

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What American People Think about White House Radicals

2- Central Bank: We’re Ready to Counter US’ Pressures

3- Vice-Speaker Motahari: I May Run for President

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Ali Motahari Seeks to Run for President

2- Iran’s Central Bank on War Footing against Sanctions

3- ICT Minister Defends Social Media

Ebtekar:

1- Bread, Flood, Petrol, Sanction: Parliament’s Priorities in Dealing with Livelihood Problems

2- Iran-US Fight, from Sanction to War

3- Democrats’ New Move to Counter Trump: Pelosi Calls US Attorney General a ‘Criminal’

Etemad:

1- OPEC Secretary General: It’s Not Possible to Exclude Iran from Oil Market

2- Venezuela New Scene of US-Russia War

* Pompeo: Don’t Interfere in Our Hemisphere!

Ettela’at:

1- Oil Minister: We Won’t Leave Threats by Certain OPEC Members ‘Unanswered’

Javan:

1- Iran’s A and B Scenarios in Defeating US War of Sanctions

* Iran Prefers Bypassing Sanctions, but Escalation Not Impossible

2- Nasrallah: Hezbollah Ready to Infiltrate into Galilee

3- IMF: Iran Third Country in Region with $103 Billion Forex Reserves

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- OPEC Chief: Unilateral Decisions against Iran Not to Work

2- Iran Nuclear Chief: We Showed Our Atomic Power by Achieving %20 Fuel

Kayhan:

1- Mr Zarif! Iran, Not US, Is the One to Make Hormuz Strait Insecure

* Zarif: We Won’t Let US Disrupt Security of Hormuz

2- Zionist Rabbi: Jewish Is Supreme Race, Arabs Should Be Our Slaves!

Mardom Salari:

1- Zarif to Independent: Iran-US War Unlikely

2- Oil Minister: Iran Not to Remain Silent If Its OPEC Interests Endangered

Setareh Sobh:

1- Reactions to End of Waivers for Iran’s Oil

2- Oil Minister: OPEC May Collapse Due to Certain Members’ Unilateralism

3- FM Zarif’s Account of Possible Clash between Iran, US

Shargh:

1- Oil Minister: Threat against Iran Not to Remain Unanswered

2- OPEC Chief Expresses Concern over Division among Members