IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 4, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Takht-Ravanchi: Iran’s Missiles Not Negotiable
2- Iranian Oil Tanker Saved by Saudi Border Guard
3- Iran, Iraq Two Heavyweights of Muslim World: Top General
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- What American People Think about White House Radicals
2- Central Bank: We’re Ready to Counter US’ Pressures
3- Vice-Speaker Motahari: I May Run for President
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Ali Motahari Seeks to Run for President
2- Iran’s Central Bank on War Footing against Sanctions
3- ICT Minister Defends Social Media
Ebtekar:
1- Bread, Flood, Petrol, Sanction: Parliament’s Priorities in Dealing with Livelihood Problems
2- Iran-US Fight, from Sanction to War
3- Democrats’ New Move to Counter Trump: Pelosi Calls US Attorney General a ‘Criminal’
Etemad:
1- OPEC Secretary General: It’s Not Possible to Exclude Iran from Oil Market
2- Venezuela New Scene of US-Russia War
* Pompeo: Don’t Interfere in Our Hemisphere!
Ettela’at:
1- Oil Minister: We Won’t Leave Threats by Certain OPEC Members ‘Unanswered’
Javan:
1- Iran’s A and B Scenarios in Defeating US War of Sanctions
* Iran Prefers Bypassing Sanctions, but Escalation Not Impossible
2- Nasrallah: Hezbollah Ready to Infiltrate into Galilee
3- IMF: Iran Third Country in Region with $103 Billion Forex Reserves
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- OPEC Chief: Unilateral Decisions against Iran Not to Work
2- Iran Nuclear Chief: We Showed Our Atomic Power by Achieving %20 Fuel
Kayhan:
1- Mr Zarif! Iran, Not US, Is the One to Make Hormuz Strait Insecure
* Zarif: We Won’t Let US Disrupt Security of Hormuz
2- Zionist Rabbi: Jewish Is Supreme Race, Arabs Should Be Our Slaves!
Mardom Salari:
1- Zarif to Independent: Iran-US War Unlikely
2- Oil Minister: Iran Not to Remain Silent If Its OPEC Interests Endangered
Setareh Sobh:
1- Reactions to End of Waivers for Iran’s Oil
2- Oil Minister: OPEC May Collapse Due to Certain Members’ Unilateralism
3- FM Zarif’s Account of Possible Clash between Iran, US
Shargh:
1- Oil Minister: Threat against Iran Not to Remain Unanswered
2- OPEC Chief Expresses Concern over Division among Members