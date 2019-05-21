Abrar:

1- Trump: I’m Not a Man to Enter War with Iran

2- German FM: JCPOA Influences Europe’s Security

3- Acid Attackers to Be Sentenced to Eye-for-Eye Retaliation

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranians’ Response to Trump’s Hawkish, Anti-Iran Tweet

* Even Alexander, Genghis Couldn’t ‘End’ Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Scenario of Psy-War and Zarif’s Response

* Zarif: Never Threaten an Iranian

* Try Respect, It Works

2- Zibakalam: Iran Not Iraq, Afghanistan

* Possible War on Iran to Be Based on Airstrikes

Ebtekar:

1- White House’s Double-Standard Game with Iran

2- Rouhani’s VP: Trump Showed He’s Not Familiar with Iran History

Etemad:

1- Parliament Passes Bill to Increase Punishment for Acid Attacks

2- Trump against Trump: Rouhani Treading Path of Alexander, Genghis

3- Iran Boosts Uranium Enrichment by Four Times

Ettela’at:

1- Production of Enriched Uranium in Natanz Increased by Four Times

2- Iran, Oman FMs Hold Talks in Tehran

Farhikhtegan:

1- Another Fox News Interview, Another Message of Inaction

2- Richard Murphy: War with Iran to Make Trump’s Position Shaky

Hamdeli:

1- Empty Threat

* Trump Very Unlikely to Achieve Result He Wants from Gamble of War with Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Why Trump Backs Off from His Threats in TV Interview?

2- Iran’s 3.5-Percent Enrichment Increased by 4 Times

Javan:

1- Trump: War with Iran Economic

2- Trump’s Warmongering Melting Like Iceberg

3- Iran’s Currency Regaining Its Lost Value

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Acid Attackers to Be Punished with Eye-for-Eye

2- Iran to Become Self-Sufficient in Producing 30 Types of Vaccines

3- Iraq Security Sources: Green Zone Blast Handiwork of US

Kayhan:

1- Resistance Slaps US in Face, USS Lincoln Backs Off, Dollar Rate Down

2- Explosion Near US Embassy in Baghdad: Washington Pins Blame on Iran without Evidence

Setareh Sobh:

1- Threat against Threat: Trump-Zarif Twitter War of Words

2- Iran’s Currency Regaining Its Value

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: Referendum Can Solve Our Problems

2- Trump Administration’s Paper Dinosaur [Editorial]