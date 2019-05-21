IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump: I’m Not a Man to Enter War with Iran
2- German FM: JCPOA Influences Europe’s Security
3- Acid Attackers to Be Sentenced to Eye-for-Eye Retaliation
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iranians’ Response to Trump’s Hawkish, Anti-Iran Tweet
* Even Alexander, Genghis Couldn’t ‘End’ Iran
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Scenario of Psy-War and Zarif’s Response
* Zarif: Never Threaten an Iranian
* Try Respect, It Works
2- Zibakalam: Iran Not Iraq, Afghanistan
* Possible War on Iran to Be Based on Airstrikes
Ebtekar:
1- White House’s Double-Standard Game with Iran
2- Rouhani’s VP: Trump Showed He’s Not Familiar with Iran History
Etemad:
1- Parliament Passes Bill to Increase Punishment for Acid Attacks
2- Trump against Trump: Rouhani Treading Path of Alexander, Genghis
3- Iran Boosts Uranium Enrichment by Four Times
Ettela’at:
1- Production of Enriched Uranium in Natanz Increased by Four Times
2- Iran, Oman FMs Hold Talks in Tehran
Farhikhtegan:
1- Another Fox News Interview, Another Message of Inaction
2- Richard Murphy: War with Iran to Make Trump’s Position Shaky
Hamdeli:
1- Empty Threat
* Trump Very Unlikely to Achieve Result He Wants from Gamble of War with Iran
Jame Jam:
1- Why Trump Backs Off from His Threats in TV Interview?
2- Iran’s 3.5-Percent Enrichment Increased by 4 Times
Javan:
1- Trump: War with Iran Economic
2- Trump’s Warmongering Melting Like Iceberg
3- Iran’s Currency Regaining Its Lost Value
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Acid Attackers to Be Punished with Eye-for-Eye
2- Iran to Become Self-Sufficient in Producing 30 Types of Vaccines
3- Iraq Security Sources: Green Zone Blast Handiwork of US
Kayhan:
1- Resistance Slaps US in Face, USS Lincoln Backs Off, Dollar Rate Down
2- Explosion Near US Embassy in Baghdad: Washington Pins Blame on Iran without Evidence
Setareh Sobh:
1- Threat against Threat: Trump-Zarif Twitter War of Words
2- Iran’s Currency Regaining Its Value
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: Referendum Can Solve Our Problems
2- Trump Administration’s Paper Dinosaur [Editorial]