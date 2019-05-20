Omani FM in Tehran as Iran-US Tension Escalates

During the visit, the Omani top diplomat held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues.

His visit comes a few days after Oman announced it is ready to mediate between Iran and the US to resolve the tensions.

Muscat’s ambassador to Washington said on May 11 that Oman is one of the few countries in the region that has close ties with both Iran and the United States.

“Earlier, we brokered the release of US climbers who were jailed in Iran. Now, we can do this about Iran’s oil sanctions,” said the Omani envoy.

Oman also played a significant role in the initial talks between Iran and the US that led to the nuclear talks and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal.

Bin Alawi’s meeting with Zarif also comes ahead of an emergency meeting of Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, in Mecca, which is expected to be focused on Iran and its tension with the US.