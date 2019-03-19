IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The statements made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his trip to southern Iran caught considerable attention from Iranian media circles. Rouhani called for more unity to pass the hardships saying that the Iranian nation will definitely pass through this stage.
Another hot topic for Iranian newspapers was Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to the holy city of Qom and his meetings with Grand Marjas, who advised Zarif to talk to the world countries with a soft rhetoric, and put more efforts into uniting the Muslim world.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Aftab-e Yazd:
- We Are Very Hopeful about Future: Rouhani
- Rouhani’s Do’s and Don’ts in Iranian New Year
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Zarif Confidentially Meets Qom Marjas
- Economic Roadmap in Iranian New Year
- Government Was Resolved to Solve Country’s Problems Last Year: Rouhani
Asrar:
- Happy New Year
- West No Longer Centerpiece of All World Decisions: Zarif
Ebtekar:
- Dollar’s Game in Year 1397
- We Do Not Trust Anyone in Diplomacy: Zarif
- Waiting for Year of Fate
Etemad:
- One Year Passes; Long Live Hope
- We Must Abandon Belief that World Centred on West: Zarif in Qom
- Is Crown Prince Dethroned? Guardian, New York Times’ Revelations about Bin Salman
- I Proposed that Leader Commands Economic War: Rouhani
Ettela’at:
- Future Clear to Us; We Need to Be United; Of Course There Are Difficulties, but We Can Pass Them: Rouhani
- European Union Should Not Obey Trump: Austrian President
- Terrorist Attack in Netherlands’ Utrecht Leaves 3 Dead, 9 Injured
- We Must Speak Softly with World: Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani in Meeting with Zarif
Iran:
- Nowruz; Celebrating New Year with Rainbow of Iranian Tribes
- Top Clerics Endorse Zarif’s Achievements
Javan:
- Rouhani to Sue United States
- Military Coordination of Baghdad-Tehran-Damascus to Expel US
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
- Top Clerics’ Recommendations for Zarif
- Soft Negotiations with World, Good Neighbourliness, Paying Attention to People’s Lives
- I’m Sure We Can Handle Problems Together: Rouhani
Kayhan:
- Greatest Achievement of Past Year: End of Illusion about West
- Curse United States, Zionists, Region Reactionaries: Rouhani
- Current Crackdown on Yellow Vest Movement Not Enough
- Suppression Must Be More Violent: Macron
Shahrvand:
- Scent of Nowruz in the City
- New Year’s Passion Removes Bitterness of Past Year
Shargh:
- Iran Not Taking Part in Turkish Operations against PKK: Informed Sources