The statements made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his trip to southern Iran caught considerable attention from Iranian media circles. Rouhani called for more unity to pass the hardships saying that the Iranian nation will definitely pass through this stage.

Another hot topic for Iranian newspapers was Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to the holy city of Qom and his meetings with Grand Marjas, who advised Zarif to talk to the world countries with a soft rhetoric, and put more efforts into uniting the Muslim world.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

We Are Very Hopeful about Future: Rouhani

Rouhani’s Do’s and Don’ts in Iranian New Year

Arman-e Emrooz:

Zarif Confidentially Meets Qom Marjas

Economic Roadmap in Iranian New Year

Government Was Resolved to Solve Country’s Problems Last Year: Rouhani

Asrar:

Happy New Year

West No Longer Centerpiece of All World Decisions: Zarif

Ebtekar:

Dollar’s Game in Year 1397

We Do Not Trust Anyone in Diplomacy: Zarif

Waiting for Year of Fate

Etemad:

One Year Passes; Long Live Hope

We Must Abandon Belief that World Centred on West: Zarif in Qom

Is Crown Prince Dethroned? Guardian, New York Times’ Revelations about Bin Salman

I Proposed that Leader Commands Economic War: Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Future Clear to Us; We Need to Be United; Of Course There Are Difficulties, but We Can Pass Them: Rouhani

European Union Should Not Obey Trump: Austrian President

Terrorist Attack in Netherlands’ Utrecht Leaves 3 Dead, 9 Injured

We Must Speak Softly with World: Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani in Meeting with Zarif

Iran:

Nowruz; Celebrating New Year with Rainbow of Iranian Tribes

Top Clerics Endorse Zarif’s Achievements

Javan:

Rouhani to Sue United States

Military Coordination of Baghdad-Tehran-Damascus to Expel US

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Top Clerics’ Recommendations for Zarif

Soft Negotiations with World, Good Neighbourliness, Paying Attention to People’s Lives

I’m Sure We Can Handle Problems Together: Rouhani

Kayhan:

Greatest Achievement of Past Year: End of Illusion about West

Curse United States, Zionists, Region Reactionaries: Rouhani

Current Crackdown on Yellow Vest Movement Not Enough

Suppression Must Be More Violent: Macron

Shahrvand:

Scent of Nowruz in the City

New Year’s Passion Removes Bitterness of Past Year

Shargh: