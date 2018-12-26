A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Leader of Islamic Revolution Prays for Late Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi
2- Trump Criticises Transfer of Cash to Iran after JCPOA
3- We Continue Efforts to Rebuild Iraq, Return Refugees: Adil Abdul-Mahdi
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
1- Government Oil Revenues to Rise
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- Condolence Message of Ira Leader: Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Faithful Figure in Most Important Organisation of Establishment
Ebtekar:
1- Trade Tsunami in Iran/ Ebtekar Examines Impact of Cunlun’s Boycott on Iran’s Economy
2- Black Christmas in US Stock Market
3- Ebtekar Looks into White House Tensions with Congress over Border Wall Budget, US Stock Market Plunge
E’temad:
1- Trump’s Trojan Horse / Gholam-Reza Nazar Boland Tells E’temad about H-SPV
2- Getting through Saudi’s Money / Trump Tasks Riyadh with Reconstruction of Syria
3- We, Trump’s Foreign Policy (Editorial)
Ettela’at:
1- Foundation for Defense of Democracies: Iranian Leader Had Foreseen US Withdrawal from Syria
2- Ayatollah Khamenei Able to Identify Strengths, Weaknesses of Iran’s Enemies, Friends
3- Trump’s Order to Pull Out US Troops from Syria Gives victory to Iran
4- Terrorist Attack at Government Headquarters in Kabul Kills 43
Javan:
1- Erdogan’s Temptations after US Withdrawal from Syria / Turkish President Says Turkey Should Make up for US Absence in Syria
2- Fall of Economic Achievements of Trump
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Production of 34 Billion Kilowatt Hours of Nuclear Power: Head of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
2- Self-immolation of Tunisian citizen Provokes Anti-government Protests Again
3- Washington Post: Trump Has Always Been Erratic, Impulsive
Iran:
1- The Nation Must Know: Rouhani
2- President Submits Budget Bill Considering Three Things: People’s Livelihood, Production Development, Job Creation
Kayhan:
1- Bombardment of Al Hudaydah Did Not Stop Even after Arrival of UN Envoy
2- Economic Goals Not behind JCPOA; It Strengthens Country’s Nuclear Program: Zarif
3- Intel Ministry Gives Heavy Blow to Network that Was after Penetrating into Banking, Forex System of Iran
Khorasan:
1- Plunge of World Markets / Fall in Oil Prices, US and Japanese Stock Markets
Mardomsalari:
1- Some Countries Think US Can Guarantee Their Survival: Shamkhani in Meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker
Shargh:
1- Trump’s Fires at Federal Reserve / US Stock Markets Plunge after Government Shutdown
Hamshahri:
1- Rouhani Addresses People When Submitting Budget Bill: Force Us to Go the Right Way