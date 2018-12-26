A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 26

Abrar:

1- Leader of Islamic Revolution Prays for Late Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi

2- Trump Criticises Transfer of Cash to Iran after JCPOA

3- We Continue Efforts to Rebuild Iraq, Return Refugees: Adil Abdul-Mahdi

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

1- Government Oil Revenues to Rise

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Condolence Message of Ira Leader: Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Faithful Figure in Most Important Organisation of Establishment

Ebtekar:

1- Trade Tsunami in Iran/ Ebtekar Examines Impact of Cunlun’s Boycott on Iran’s Economy

2- Black Christmas in US Stock Market

3- Ebtekar Looks into White House Tensions with Congress over Border Wall Budget, US Stock Market Plunge

E’temad:

1- Trump’s Trojan Horse / Gholam-Reza Nazar Boland Tells E’temad about H-SPV

2- Getting through Saudi’s Money / Trump Tasks Riyadh with Reconstruction of Syria

3- We, Trump’s Foreign Policy (Editorial)

Ettela’at:

1- Foundation for Defense of Democracies: Iranian Leader Had Foreseen US Withdrawal from Syria

2- Ayatollah Khamenei Able to Identify Strengths, Weaknesses of Iran’s Enemies, Friends

3- Trump’s Order to Pull Out US Troops from Syria Gives victory to Iran

4- Terrorist Attack at Government Headquarters in Kabul Kills 43

Javan:

1- Erdogan’s Temptations after US Withdrawal from Syria / Turkish President Says Turkey Should Make up for US Absence in Syria

2- Fall of Economic Achievements of Trump

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Production of 34 Billion Kilowatt Hours of Nuclear Power: Head of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

2- Self-immolation of Tunisian citizen Provokes Anti-government Protests Again

3- Washington Post: Trump Has Always Been Erratic, Impulsive

Iran:

1- The Nation Must Know: Rouhani

2- President Submits Budget Bill Considering Three Things: People’s Livelihood, Production Development, Job Creation

Kayhan:

1- Bombardment of Al Hudaydah Did Not Stop Even after Arrival of UN Envoy

2- Economic Goals Not behind JCPOA; It Strengthens Country’s Nuclear Program: Zarif

3- Intel Ministry Gives Heavy Blow to Network that Was after Penetrating into Banking, Forex System of Iran

Khorasan:

1- Plunge of World Markets / Fall in Oil Prices, US and Japanese Stock Markets

Mardomsalari:

1- Some Countries Think US Can Guarantee Their Survival: Shamkhani in Meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker

Shargh:

1- Trump’s Fires at Federal Reserve / US Stock Markets Plunge after Government Shutdown

Hamshahri:

1- Rouhani Addresses People When Submitting Budget Bill: Force Us to Go the Right Way