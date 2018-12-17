A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 17

By
Reza Khaasteh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 17, 2018, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in most newspapers today was various economic issues, from the high prices of consumer goods despite the recent decrease in foreign currency rates to the government’s budget bill for the next fiscal year.

Several papers also covered a deal between nearly 200 countries to keep the Paris Climate Agreement alive by adopting a detailed set of rules to implement the pact.

Turkey’s vow to resume its cooperation with the government of Bashar al-Assad in case he wins a “free” election in the Arab country also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Trade Minister’s Picking Rouhani’s Son-in-Law as His Deputy Sparks Controversy

  • MPs Threaten to Impeach Minister

2- Iranian Versions of Prison Break: A Review of Attempts to Escape Prison in 40 Years

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Government Resolved to Do “Economic Surgery”

2- Ahmadinejad Calls for Debate with Rouhani

 

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Economy on Verge of Great Inflation?

2- Controversy over Resignation of 13 Lawmakers over Water Issue

3- Iranian Universities Have Never Been This Much Calm: First VP

 

Etemad:

1- Iranians Deserve Better Lives after 40 Years: Reformist Cleric

2- Royal Fantasies: A Look at White House’s Ties with Pro-Monarchy Iranians in America

 

Ettela’at:

1- Turkey: We’ll Resume Cooperation with Syria after Assad Wins Election

2- 200 States Agree to Prevent Climate Changes

 

Haft-e Sobh:

1- What Did Return of Sanctions Do to Iranians in Los Angeles?

  • LA Times’ Report on Carpet, Saffron Trade in California

2- 11-Year-Old Iranian Girl Wins Global Mental Calculation Contest for 3rd Consecutive Time

 

Iran:

1- Stability in Dollar Market

2- Iranians’ Visit to Georgia Still Pending

 

Jame Jam:

1- Lessons of Two Presidents: Brave Decisions by Rouhani, Salih

 

Javan:

1- Central Bank Planning to Decrease Dollar Rate Back to IRR 70,000

2- Instagram Seeking to Manipulate Women’s Behaviour, Attitude: Academic

3- Domino of “Working with Assad” in Ankara

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Governments Now Allowed to Recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli Capital: Mahathir

2- Enemies of Syria Admitting Defeat One after Another

3- Belgrade, Rome, Budapest, Vienna Scene to Anti-Gov’t Protests

 

Kayhan:

1- Gov’t Paying Lip Service While Prices Not Going to Decrease

2- ISIS Meeting in Syria Hit: 16 Deputies of Baghdadi Killed

3- Guardian Council Cannot Overlook CFT Flaws: Spokesman

4- IRGC General Passes Away Like a Martyr

 

Sazandegi:

1- Government’s Golden Chance to Reform Budget Bill

  • Rouhani Must Decrease Budget of Gov’t, State Bodies
  • Make Budget Independent of Oil, Transfer Oil Revenues to National Development Fund
  • Fight State Capitalism, Decrease Government’s Human Resources

2- Why Rouhani Recently Criticized Paris Climate Agreement

3- Biden vs Trump: Democrats Will Likely Choose Biden over Sanders in 2020

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Controversy over Money Laundering in Iran

2- Good News for Lovers of Nature: World Resolved to Counter Earth Pollution

3- Return of Stability to Markets

4- Advantages of Electronic Election to Traditional One

 

Shahrvand:

1- End of Honeymoon in Georgia

2- How Renowned Singer Homayoun Shajarian Performed Duet with Mentally-Retarded Girl

 

Shargh:

1- I Apologize for My Mistakes: Former Reformist Minister

2- Iran, Israel in New Campaign of Slander over FATF

 

Sobh-e Now:

1- Fruit Prices to Go Down ahead of Yalda Night

2- 3,000 Wheelchairs Sent to Deprived Areas of Iran

3- Oil Ministry Makes Strategic Mistake by Stopping Oil Release in Energy Bourse

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iranians Believe Holding Talks with US Terrible Mistake, Zarif Admits

2- Tango of Homeless People in Paris: Les Miserables in 2018

   
   

Read moreMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4 × 4 =

CAPTCHA

*