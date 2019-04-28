The top story in all Iranian papers today was the rare interview Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gave to Fox News, the favourite news channel of US President Donald Trump and his fans.

Also a top story was the repercussions of the US’ decision to stop issuing oil waivers for the customers of Iran’s crude oil.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Experts: Europe to Cooperate with US in Exerting Maximum Pressure against Iran

2- Reuters: No New Oil Waivers for China

3- Zarif: Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy Doomed to Failure

4- Putin: We’re Not Going to Increase Oil Output for Now

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Biden’s Chance against Trump

2- Zarif’s Interview with Trump-Friendly Channel

3- On FATF, We Should Make Less Evil Choice

4- South Korea Eying Saudi Oil

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif’s Offer to Americans Humanitarian

2- Iran’s Reaction to US Show: We’ve Made No Request for Talks with US

Besharat-e Now:

1- EU Spokesperson: For Sanctions Removal, We’re Committed to Our Pledges

2- US’ Non-Interactive, Unilateral Approach

* Reactions to Iran-US Prison Swap Continue

Etemad:

1- Why Zarif Gave Interview to Fox News

* Holding Talks with Trump’s Fans, Voters

Hamdeli:

1- UNSC Resolution 2231, Achiles’ Heel of Trump

Hemayat:

1- Tragedy of Mass Executions in Saudi Arabia

* CNN Reveals Al Saud’s Anti-Human Measures

2- WSJ: Europe’s New Moves to Pressure Iran’s Missile Program

3- Iran’s Oil Clients Not to Back Off: Experts

Kayhan:

1- Iran Can Wreak Havoc on Persian Gulf Littoral States

* Closing Strait of Hormuz as Dangerous as Nuclear Bomb

2- Ansarullah Pound Southern Saudi Arabia with 17 Missiles

3- Mr Zarif! Don’t Send Enemies Message of Weakness

Sazandegi:

1- Liberalism against Populism

* Biden Raises $6.3 Million 24 Hours after Announcing Presidential Bid

Setareh Sobh:

1- Tehran-Washington Tension Escalates

* Zarif: Trump Not after War with Iran, but His Fans Are

Shargh:

1- Trump Not after War with Iran: Zarif to Fox News

2- Foreign Ministry: Iran Hasn’t Asked for Meeting with US

3- Will Iran’s Oil Importers Ignore Cancellation of Exemptions?

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Don’t Be Upset Trump!

* What US Media Say about Result of White House’s Oil Sanctions on Iran

2- France Declares War on Journalists

* 3 Journos Prosecuted for Revealing France’s Role in Yemen War, 2 Others for Releasing Films of Yellow Vest Crackdown