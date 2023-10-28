Ex-Iran FM: Israel facing desperation, confusion

“Under the current circumstances, the policy pursued by the Israeli regime’s allies is to prevent the spread of war and the collapse of Israel,” said Kamal Kharrazi, the head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, in an interview with Iranian Arabic-language TV News Network Al-Alam.

“The United States should stop Israeli crimes because if the current trend continues, the war is highly likely to spread,” he said.

Kharrazi explained that Israel’s supporters, namely the US, are concerned that they may be dragged into the recent conflict; so, they are urging Israeli leaders not to spread the war and not to invade Gaza.

However, he explained, Israeli officials would like the war to spill over to other areas.

He said the West backs the Tel Aviv regime one way or the other.

“They support the continuation of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression in different ways. For instance, they veto any resolution proposed at the UN on the establishment of a ceasefire,” he added.

He said the United States has indirectly sent “confidential” messages to Iran.

“Generally speaking, these messages indicate the Americans’ concern about the war spilling over to other parts of the region,” he said.