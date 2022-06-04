Saturday, June 4, 2022
EU’s Borrell admits possibility of saving JCPOA shrinking

By IFP Media Wire
The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

The European Union's top diplomatic official, Josep Borrell, admitted that the possibility of salvaging the Iran nuclear deal is shrinking.

“The possibility to strike a deal and return to JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort,” the top diplomat wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“As coordinator, I stand ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had said the recent move by the US and European troika to prepare a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran is an undiplomatic, hasty and unconstructive behavior.

In a telephone conversation with Borrell, Amirabdollahian pointed out the move will only make the process of talks over Iran’s nuclear program more difficult and more complicated.

The top Iranian diplomat warned any move by the US and the European troika will be definitely met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister referred to the determination of the Islamic Republic to reach a good, strong and lasting deal.

