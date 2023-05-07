Sunday, May 7, 2023
EU strongly supports revival of Iran nuclear deal: Croatia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran EU Flags

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman says the European Union (EU) strongly supports the potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

During an event to mark the end of Iran’s Ambassador to Croatia Parviz Esmaili’s tenure, Grlić-Radman also said that Croatia and Iran had friendly and traditional relations and said he was glad about the development of those ties over the past years.

He also expressed hope that trade ties between Zagreb and Tehran would further enhance given the available capacities.

The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was concluded after years of negotiations between Iran and six world powers — including the United States — in 2015.

Three years later, however, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the deal and attempted to stymie other signatories’ implementation of the deal as well.

Since 2021, when Trump was voted out of office, US President Joe Biden has been inclined to return to the Iran deal. Recently, however, the US administration has said the issue is no more on its agenda.

Other signatories to the deal, namely France, China, Russia, the UK, and Germany, meanwhile, are willing to see the deal revived.

Iran has time and again reiterated it is ready for the revival of a good and lasting deal provided that there is a political will on the side of the US.

